Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has gone up by 0.80% for the week, with a -23.66% drop in the past month and a -29.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.10% for NNOX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.34% for NNOX stock, with a simple moving average of -36.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is $28.25, which is $24.55 above the current market price. The public float for NNOX is 44.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.07% of that float. On March 09, 2023, NNOX’s average trading volume was 515.20K shares.

NNOX) stock’s latest price update

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 6.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/21 that AMC, Duck Creek Tech, Chembio Diagnostics: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNOX reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for NNOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

NNOX Trading at -13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -23.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw -5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4630.06 for the present operating margin

-133.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stands at -4739.11. Equity return is now at value -30.60, with -24.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.