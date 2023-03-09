Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NNDM is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NNDM is 255.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. The average trading volume of NNDM on March 09, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

NNDM) stock’s latest price update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.04. but the company has seen a 2.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NNDM’s Market Performance

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has experienced a 2.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.01% rise in the past month, and a 29.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for NNDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.36% for NNDM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at 14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd. saw 32.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.