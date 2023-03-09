My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ)’s stock price has decreased by -20.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is $3.00, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for MYSZ is 1.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MYSZ on March 09, 2023 was 84.51K shares.

MYSZ’s Market Performance

MYSZ’s stock has seen a -22.78% decrease for the week, with a -41.35% drop in the past month and a -69.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.86% for My Size Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.85% for MYSZ stock, with a simple moving average of -72.58% for the last 200 days.

MYSZ Trading at -46.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYSZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares sank -35.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYSZ fell by -23.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5901. In addition, My Size Inc. saw -55.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYSZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8074.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for My Size Inc. stands at -8030.53. The total capital return value is set at -153.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.21.

Based on My Size Inc. (MYSZ), the company’s capital structure generated 5.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.33. Total debt to assets is 4.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, My Size Inc. (MYSZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.