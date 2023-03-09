Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is $8.67, which is $7.48 above the current market price. The public float for MBRX is 27.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBRX on March 09, 2023 was 82.81K shares.

MBRX) stock’s latest price update

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.92% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MBRX’s Market Performance

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) has experienced a -0.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.88% drop in the past month, and a -7.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for MBRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.59% for MBRX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBRX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MBRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MBRX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

MBRX Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBRX fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2299. In addition, Moleculin Biotech Inc. saw 12.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBRX starting from KLEMP WALTER V, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Nov 25. After this action, KLEMP WALTER V now owns 409,890 shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc., valued at $57,632 using the latest closing price.

KLEMP WALTER V, the CEO and President of Moleculin Biotech Inc., purchase 22,500 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that KLEMP WALTER V is holding 364,890 shares at $25,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBRX

Equity return is now at value -36.30, with -33.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.