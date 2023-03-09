Model N Inc.’s (MODN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Model N Inc. (MODN) has gone down by -0.76% for the week, with a -19.53% drop in the past month and a -15.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.92% for MODN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.61% for MODN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Model N Inc. (MODN) is $47.50, which is $14.66 above the current market price. The public float for MODN is 36.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODN on March 09, 2023 was 392.62K shares.

MODN) stock’s latest price update

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 32.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODN

The stock of Model N Inc. (MODN) has gone down by -0.76% for the week, with a -19.53% drop in the past month and a -15.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.92% for MODN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.61% for MODN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MODN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MODN reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for MODN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MODN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

MODN Trading at -14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODN fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.92. In addition, Model N Inc. saw -19.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODN starting from Gulati Manisha Shetty, who sale 445 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Feb 22. After this action, Gulati Manisha Shetty now owns 10,941 shares of Model N Inc., valued at $15,575 using the latest closing price.

Gulati Manisha Shetty, the Director of Model N Inc., sale 12 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Gulati Manisha Shetty is holding 11,386 shares at $420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+53.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Model N Inc. stands at -13.07. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Model N Inc. (MODN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.