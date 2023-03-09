Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Stock Experiences -0.59% Monthly Change

The stock of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has gone up by 6.66% for the week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month and a 51.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.06% for META. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.47% for META stock, with a simple moving average of 23.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for META is 1.17.

The public float for META is 2.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of META on March 09, 2023 was 32.55M shares.

META) stock’s latest price update

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has increased by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 184.51. However, the company has seen a 6.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 6 hours ago that Buy Meta Stock, Analyst Says. Its Layoffs Will Juice Profits.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $180 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see META reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for META stocks is “Reduce” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to META, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

META Trading at 19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.73. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 53.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 393 shares at the price of $171.99 back on Feb 28. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 31,725 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $67,592 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 393 shares at $174.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 32,118 shares at $68,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +19.90. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.