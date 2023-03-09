Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMAT is 2.21.

The public float for MMAT is 267.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.43% of that float. On March 09, 2023, MMAT’s average trading volume was 7.26M shares.

MMAT) stock’s latest price update

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

MMAT’s Market Performance

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has seen a -8.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -41.39% decline in the past month and a -67.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.13% for MMAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.22% for MMAT stock, with a simple moving average of -51.18% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -40.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -41.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6878. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -53.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Welch Thomas Gordon, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Dec 07. After this action, Welch Thomas Gordon now owns 1,425,000 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $167,250 using the latest closing price.

Palikaras Georgios, the CEO and President of Meta Materials Inc., purchase 42,000 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Palikaras Georgios is holding 1,158,907 shares at $40,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-932.22 for the present operating margin

-12.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -2228.95. Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.