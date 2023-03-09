Make Informed Decisions with Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Stock Updates

In the past week, PAAS stock has gone down by -1.63%, with a monthly decline of -11.41% and a quarterly plunge of -9.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Pan American Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.08% for PAAS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.

The public float for PAAS is 210.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAAS on March 09, 2023 was 3.69M shares.

PAAS) stock’s latest price update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 15.23. However, the company has seen a -1.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAAS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PAAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAAS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAAS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PAAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

PAAS Trading at -11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.78. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp. saw -7.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.