Make Informed Decisions with Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Stock Updates

The stock of Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has gone down by -5.98% for the week, with a -17.22% drop in the past month and a -12.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.01% for GEVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.78% for GEVO stock, with a simple moving average of -29.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.10.

The average price predicted for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) by analysts is $6.89, which is $5.16 above the current market price. The public float for GEVO is 230.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.98% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of GEVO was 6.34M shares.

GEVO stock's latest price update

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEVO reach a price target of $2.30. The rating they have provided for GEVO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GEVO, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

GEVO Trading at -12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -19.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9185. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw -8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Smull L Lynn, who sale 17,676 shares at the price of $1.89 back on Dec 19. After this action, Smull L Lynn now owns 797,725 shares of Gevo Inc., valued at $33,409 using the latest closing price.

Nurmat Alisher K, the VP and Controller of Gevo Inc., sale 1,010 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Nurmat Alisher K is holding 51,903 shares at $1,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -12.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.