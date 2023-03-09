Macy’s Inc. (M) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 21.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is 5.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for M is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Macy’s Inc. (M) is $24.45, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for M is 270.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.94% of that float. On March 09, 2023, M’s average trading volume was 9.13M shares.

M’s Market Performance

M’s stock has seen a 2.99% increase for the week, with a -12.77% drop in the past month and a -7.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for Macy’s Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for M stock, with a simple moving average of 4.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see M reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for M stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to M, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

M Trading at -4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.60. In addition, Macy’s Inc. saw 1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Mitchell Adrian V, who sale 3,255 shares at the price of $23.67 back on Nov 25. After this action, Mitchell Adrian V now owns 12,546 shares of Macy’s Inc., valued at $77,035 using the latest closing price.

Griscom Paul, the SVP and Controller of Macy’s Inc., sale 1,223 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Griscom Paul is holding 7,550 shares at $20,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.65 for the present operating margin

+39.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s Inc. stands at +4.65. Equity return is now at value 44.40, with 8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Macy’s Inc. (M) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.