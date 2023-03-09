Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LKCO is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is $1.80, The public float for LKCO is 256.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On March 09, 2023, LKCO’s average trading volume was 2.07M shares.

LKCO) stock’s latest price update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LKCO’s Market Performance

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has experienced a -1.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.82% drop in the past month, and a -29.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for LKCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.13% for LKCO stock, with a simple moving average of -43.83% for the last 200 days.

LKCO Trading at -22.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -30.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKCO fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1536. In addition, Luokung Technology Corp. saw -11.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LKCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.86 for the present operating margin

+5.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luokung Technology Corp. stands at -47.43. Equity return is now at value -62.40, with -32.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.