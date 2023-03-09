Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR)’s stock price has increased by 4.24 compared to its previous closing price of 9.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Self-Driving Technology Provider Luminar Just Hit a Milestone

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAZR is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for LAZR is 235.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAZR on March 09, 2023 was 12.20M shares.

LAZR’s Market Performance

The stock of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has seen a 5.74% increase in the past week, with a 21.27% rise in the past month, and a 21.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.53% for LAZR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.35% for LAZR stock, with a simple moving average of 26.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $8 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to LAZR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

LAZR Trading at 46.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares surge +36.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.77. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw 93.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Jepsen Mary Lou, who purchase 10,109 shares at the price of $6.66 back on Dec 16. After this action, Jepsen Mary Lou now owns 55,584 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $67,281 using the latest closing price.

AEG Holdings, LLC, the Director of Luminar Technologies Inc., purchase 7,953 shares at $6.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that AEG Holdings, LLC is holding 39,569 shares at $52,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Equity return is now at value -778.90, with -59.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.