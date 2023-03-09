Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND)’s stock price has increased by 0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 14.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/21 that Insure-Tech Firm Lemonade to Offer Car Insurance

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is $18.50, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for LMND is 48.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.42% of that float. On March 09, 2023, LMND’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

The stock of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has seen a -2.20% decrease in the past week, with a -19.75% drop in the past month, and a -18.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.79% for LMND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.85% for LMND stock, with a simple moving average of -26.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to LMND, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

LMND Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.04. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw 6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Peters John Sheldon, who sale 4,265 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Nov 01. After this action, Peters John Sheldon now owns 8,985 shares of Lemonade Inc., valued at $106,625 using the latest closing price.

Eisenberg Michael A, the Director of Lemonade Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $21.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Eisenberg Michael A is holding 106,670 shares at $162,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc. stands at -154.62. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -18.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.