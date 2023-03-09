Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC)’s stock price has increased by 3.59 compared to its previous closing price of 88.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is 71.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is $95.28, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for LSCC is 134.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On March 09, 2023, LSCC’s average trading volume was 1.47M shares.

LSCC’s Market Performance

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has seen a 6.54% increase in the past week, with a 16.32% rise in the past month, and a 29.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.83% for LSCC stock, with a simple moving average of 48.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to LSCC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

LSCC Trading at 18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.79. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 40.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from O’Rourke Glenn, who sale 19,624 shares at the price of $88.49 back on Mar 07. After this action, O’Rourke Glenn now owns 2,149 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $1,736,553 using the latest closing price.

O’Rourke Glenn, the SVP, Mfg Ops of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 920 shares at $83.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that O’Rourke Glenn is holding 21,773 shares at $77,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +27.09. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with 23.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.