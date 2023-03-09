Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for KRBP is 15.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume of KRBP on March 09, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

KRBP) stock’s latest price update

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP)’s stock price has increased by 21.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KRBP’s Market Performance

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has experienced a 20.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.25% drop in the past month, and a -26.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.99% for KRBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.34% for KRBP stock, with a simple moving average of -40.03% for the last 200 days.

KRBP Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.33%, as shares sank -15.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRBP rose by +20.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1655. In addition, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. saw 2.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRBP

Equity return is now at value -238.10, with -158.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.