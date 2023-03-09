Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KGC is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KGC is $5.35, which is $1.74 above the current price. The public float for KGC is 1.24B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KGC on March 09, 2023 was 13.96M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KGC) stock’s latest price update

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 3.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KGC’s Market Performance

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has seen a -7.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.46% decline in the past month and a -17.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for KGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.89% for KGC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for KGC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KGC, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

KGC Trading at -18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC fell by -7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw -15.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +0.92. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.