Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC)’s stock price has increased by 3.98 compared to its previous closing price of 4.27. however, the company has experienced a 10.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Right Now?

The public float for KC is 112.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.08% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of KC was 2.23M shares.

KC’s Market Performance

KC’s stock has seen a 10.45% increase for the week, with a -4.93% drop in the past month and a 32.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.51% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.39% for KC stock, with a simple moving average of 24.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to KC, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

KC Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares sank -6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC rose by +10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 15.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.