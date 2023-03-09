Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for JMIA is 99.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.59% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of JMIA was 2.34M shares.

JMIA) stock’s latest price update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)’s stock price has increased by 1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 3.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JMIA’s Market Performance

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has seen a 1.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -21.68% decline in the past month and a -22.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for JMIA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.06% for JMIA stock, with a simple moving average of -38.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JMIA reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for JMIA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 14th, 2020.

JMIA Trading at -11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -19.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Jumia Technologies AG saw 2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.31 for the present operating margin

+54.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies AG stands at -107.18. Equity return is now at value -92.40, with -57.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.