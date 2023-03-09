Holley Inc. (HLLY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is 3.25x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for HLLY is 107.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. On March 09, 2023, HLLY’s average trading volume was 699.81K shares.

HLLY) stock’s latest price update

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY)’s stock price has increased by 43.47 compared to its previous closing price of 1.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 30.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HLLY’s Market Performance

Holley Inc. (HLLY) has experienced a 30.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.37% rise in the past month, and a 6.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for HLLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.65% for HLLY stock, with a simple moving average of -47.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLLY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HLLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLLY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $2 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLLY reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for HLLY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to HLLY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

HLLY Trading at 14.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +26.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLLY rose by +23.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2360. In addition, Holley Inc. saw 34.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLLY starting from Tomlinson Thomas W, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $6.45 back on Aug 16. After this action, Tomlinson Thomas W now owns 260,825 shares of Holley Inc., valued at $48,375 using the latest closing price.

Bardos Dominic, the Chief Financial Officer of Holley Inc., sale 9,800 shares at $6.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Bardos Dominic is holding 102,971 shares at $62,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Holley Inc. stands at -3.92. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Holley Inc. (HLLY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.