Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is 20.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HTGC is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) is $16.22, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for HTGC is 128.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% of that float. On March 09, 2023, HTGC’s average trading volume was 919.43K shares.

HTGC) stock’s latest price update

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 15.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HTGC’s Market Performance

HTGC’s stock has fallen by -1.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.04% and a quarterly rise of 12.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Hercules Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.98% for HTGC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTGC

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTGC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HTGC stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to HTGC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

HTGC Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTGC fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.31. In addition, Hercules Capital Inc. saw 14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTGC starting from Bluestein Scott, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $14.16 back on Nov 21. After this action, Bluestein Scott now owns 946,621 shares of Hercules Capital Inc., valued at $1,416,000 using the latest closing price.

Loo Wade, the Director of Hercules Capital Inc., purchase 24 shares at $15.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Loo Wade is holding 3,493 shares at $375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.47 for the present operating margin

+97.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hercules Capital Inc. stands at +30.78. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.