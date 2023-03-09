Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE)’s stock price has decreased by -9.61 compared to its previous closing price of 114.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/05/22 that Helen of Troy Cuts Full-Year Forecasts. Inflation Is Hitting Consumer Spending.

Is It Worth Investing in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) Right Now?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HELE is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HELE is $151.00, which is $47.57 above the current market price. The public float for HELE is 23.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.29% of that float. The average trading volume for HELE on March 09, 2023 was 413.75K shares.

HELE’s Market Performance

The stock of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has seen a -7.62% decrease in the past week, with a -7.94% drop in the past month, and a 4.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for HELE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.45% for HELE stock, with a simple moving average of -14.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HELE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HELE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HELE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HELE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $126 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HELE reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for HELE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

HELE Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HELE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HELE fell by -7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.38. In addition, Helen of Troy Limited saw -6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HELE starting from ABROMOVITZ GARY B, who sale 1,038 shares at the price of $209.00 back on May 05. After this action, ABROMOVITZ GARY B now owns 6,047 shares of Helen of Troy Limited, valued at $216,942 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HELE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.47 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helen of Troy Limited stands at +10.05. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.