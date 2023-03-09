Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has seen a 1.94% increase in the past week, with a -8.67% drop in the past month, and a 1.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for GRAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.64% for GRAB stock, with a simple moving average of 4.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRAB is $4.25, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for GRAB is 2.78B, and currently, shorts hold a 3.59% of that float. The average trading volume for GRAB on March 09, 2023 was 16.77M shares.

GRAB) stock’s latest price update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)’s stock price has increased by 1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 3.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $2.80 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAB reach a price target of $4.20, previously predicting the price at $3.60. The rating they have provided for GRAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GRAB, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

GRAB Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -1.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.77 for the present operating margin

+5.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -117.45. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.