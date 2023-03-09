Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL)’s stock price has increased by 11.45 compared to its previous closing price of 2.62. However, the company has experienced a 41.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.15.

The public float for GOL is 167.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of GOL was 1.57M shares.

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL’s stock has seen a 41.75% increase for the week, with a -1.35% drop in the past month and a 0.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.86% for GOL stock, with a simple moving average of -16.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GOL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GOL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $4 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOL reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

GOL Trading at 7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares surge +1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL rose by +41.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw 9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Equity return is now at value 22.70, with -29.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.