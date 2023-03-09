Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is $4.64, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for DNA is 1.17B and currently, short sellers hold a 10.71% of that float. On March 09, 2023, DNA’s average trading volume was 21.60M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DNA) stock’s latest price update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has increased by 1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.30. However, the company has seen a -5.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Sinks on Short Seller Report

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA’s stock has fallen by -5.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.65% and a quarterly drop of -26.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.89% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.06% for DNA stock, with a simple moving average of -46.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $6 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for DNA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to DNA, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

DNA Trading at -22.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -34.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5770. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -21.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Fallon Marie E., who sale 7,326 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Mar 02. After this action, Fallon Marie E. now owns 164,334 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $9,736 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Jason R, the of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Kelly Jason R is holding 12,594,680 shares at $139,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-462.41 for the present operating margin

+57.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at -440.63. Equity return is now at value -195.60, with -148.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.