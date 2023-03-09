Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has decreased by -5.51 compared to its previous closing price of 5.26. However, the company has seen a 42.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is 38.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is -0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is $18.13, which is -$1.65 below the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 251.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On March 09, 2023, GOTU’s average trading volume was 7.71M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU’s stock has seen a 42.82% increase for the week, with a 49.25% rise in the past month and a 252.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.29% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.29% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of 144.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

GOTU Trading at 35.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.56%, as shares surge +46.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +42.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +226.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 110.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.