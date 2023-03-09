Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s stock price has increased by 0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -24.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRGT is 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FRGT is $2.00, which is $1.76 above the current price. The public float for FRGT is 8.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRGT on March 09, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

FRGT’s Market Performance

FRGT’s stock has seen a -24.37% decrease for the week, with a -51.11% drop in the past month and a -21.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.72% for Freight Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.74% for FRGT stock, with a simple moving average of -72.49% for the last 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -21.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.05%, as shares sank -46.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT fell by -24.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3029. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw 5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Equity return is now at value -405.20, with -121.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.