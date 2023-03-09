Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX)’s stock price has increased by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 40.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that These Mining Stocks Have Taken a Beating. But Their Long-Term Outlook Shines.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Right Now?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) by analysts is $45.43, which is $4.99 above the current market price. The public float for FCX is 1.42B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of FCX was 11.81M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has seen a -5.72% decrease in the past week, with a -5.61% drop in the past month, and a 4.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for FCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.74% for FCX stock, with a simple moving average of 15.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $34 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

FCX Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX fell by -5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.96. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 6.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from Mikes Ellie L., who sale 11,678 shares at the price of $43.17 back on Mar 01. After this action, Mikes Ellie L. now owns 32,333 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $504,117 using the latest closing price.

Currault Douglas N. II, the Senior VP & General Counsel of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $40.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Currault Douglas N. II is holding 136,432 shares at $3,018,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.36 for the present operating margin

+34.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at +14.83. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.