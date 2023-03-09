Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 190.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89.

The public float for FSP is 92.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of FSP was 858.72K shares.

FSP) stock’s latest price update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.69 compared to its previous closing price of 2.17. however, the company has experienced a -11.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FSP’s Market Performance

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has seen a -11.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.02% decline in the past month and a -27.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for FSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.25% for FSP stock, with a simple moving average of -34.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FSP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSP reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for FSP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2020.

FSP Trading at -25.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -30.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSP fell by -11.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Franklin Street Properties Corp. saw -23.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSP starting from MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.13 back on Mar 08. After this action, MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J now owns 3,446,136 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp., valued at $53,250 using the latest closing price.

MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J, the Director of Franklin Street Properties Corp., purchase 150,000 shares at $2.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J is holding 3,421,136 shares at $327,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.40 for the present operating margin

+8.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Street Properties Corp. stands at +0.67. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.