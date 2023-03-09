FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM)’s stock price has increased by 2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 28.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) is above average at 46.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FormFactor Inc. (FORM) is $35.44, which is $4.9 above the current market price. The public float for FORM is 76.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FORM on March 09, 2023 was 491.18K shares.

FORM’s Market Performance

FORM’s stock has seen a -3.30% decrease for the week, with a 1.88% rise in the past month and a 19.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for FormFactor Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.39% for FORM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORM

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FORM reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for FORM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to FORM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

FORM Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORM fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.64. In addition, FormFactor Inc. saw 31.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORM starting from Shahar Shai, who sale 4,759 shares at the price of $29.68 back on Mar 06. After this action, Shahar Shai now owns 72,900 shares of FormFactor Inc., valued at $141,232 using the latest closing price.

St Dennis Thomas, the Director of FormFactor Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $32.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that St Dennis Thomas is holding 30,890 shares at $419,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.71 for the present operating margin

+40.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for FormFactor Inc. stands at +6.78. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.