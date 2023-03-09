Evaluating the Impact of -2.02 Increase on TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) Stock

The stock of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -12.14% drop in the past month, and a -7.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for TTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.98% for TTI stock, with a simple moving average of -15.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) is above average at 57.63x. The 36-month beta value for TTI is also noteworthy at 2.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTI is $7.13, which is $3.72 above than the current price. The public float for TTI is 115.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume of TTI on March 09, 2023 was 921.92K shares.

TTI) stock’s latest price update

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 3.47.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $7 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTI reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to TTI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

TTI Trading at -8.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -14.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, TETRA Technologies Inc. saw -1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from Murphy Brady M, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Mar 08. After this action, Murphy Brady M now owns 1,722,450 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc., valued at $102,300 using the latest closing price.

SANDERSON MATTHEW, the Executive Vice President of TETRA Technologies Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that SANDERSON MATTHEW is holding 484,755 shares at $25,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+20.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at +1.38. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In summary, TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.