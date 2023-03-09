Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 41.50. however, the company has experienced a -0.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/20/22 that A surge in coal and oil emissions was expected with Russia’s war and a COVID recovery — here’s what actually happened

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) is above average at 24.40x. The 36-month beta value for WTRG is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WTRG is $55.25, which is $12.81 above than the current price. The public float for WTRG is 260.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of WTRG on March 09, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

WTRG’s Market Performance

WTRG stock saw a decrease of -0.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.80% for WTRG stock, with a simple moving average of -8.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WTRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTRG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $55 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTRG reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for WTRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WTRG, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

WTRG Trading at -8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.32. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc. saw -11.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Ruff Ellen T, who sale 8,560 shares at the price of $47.96 back on Nov 28. After this action, Ruff Ellen T now owns 26,972 shares of Essential Utilities Inc., valued at $410,503 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.90 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Utilities Inc. stands at +20.33. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.