Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has decreased by -2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 224.21. However, the company has experienced a 2.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/08/23 that Enphase Gives Bright Outlook Amid U.S. Solar Slump

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is above average at 79.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is $298.50, which is $80.17 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 132.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENPH on March 09, 2023 was 4.07M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

The stock of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has seen a 2.52% increase in the past week, with a -2.10% drop in the past month, and a -34.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for ENPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.05% for ENPH stock, with a simple moving average of -14.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $282. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to ENPH, setting the target price at $238 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

ENPH Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.34. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from MORA RICHARD, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $214.62 back on Mar 03. After this action, MORA RICHARD now owns 1,600 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $965,775 using the latest closing price.

RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $203.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that RANHOFF DAVID A is holding 97,102 shares at $1,524,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.05. Equity return is now at value 71.70, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.