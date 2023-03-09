Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Stock Faces 2.29% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has seen a 0.77% increase in the past week, with a 5.31% gain in the past month, and a 6.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for ECL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.53% for ECL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Right Now?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by analysts is $168.52, which is $8.78 above the current market price. The public float for ECL is 283.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of ECL was 1.14M shares.

ECL) stock’s latest price update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL)’s stock price has increased by 1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 157.82. however, the company has experienced a 0.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Bill Gates Is Ecolab’s Largest Shareholder. He Just Scooped Up More Shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $185 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECL reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for ECL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to ECL, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

ECL Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.70. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw 9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from Berger Larry L, who sale 4,404 shares at the price of $162.95 back on Mar 03. After this action, Berger Larry L now owns 12,442 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $717,627 using the latest closing price.

MacLennan David, the Director of Ecolab Inc., purchase 800 shares at $139.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that MacLennan David is holding 12,597 shares at $111,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.