eBay Inc. (EBAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 43.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that EBay Stock Slides Despite Solid Earnings. The Company Is Cautious About the Year Ahead.

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is 1.36.

The average price recommended by analysts for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is $47.96, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for EBAY is 533.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On March 09, 2023, EBAY’s average trading volume was 4.87M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stock saw a decrease of -3.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.44% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for eBay Inc. (EBAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.23% for EBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 0.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $47 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

EBAY Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.91. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, SWAN ROBERT HOLMES now owns 136,632 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Doerger Brian J., the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of eBay Inc., sale 9,542 shares at $44.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Doerger Brian J. is holding 0 shares at $420,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of eBay Inc. (EBAY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.