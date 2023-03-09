Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is 13.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EMN is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is $94.95, which is $10.94 above the current market price. The public float for EMN is 118.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On March 09, 2023, EMN’s average trading volume was 973.25K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EMN) stock’s latest price update

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN)’s stock price has increased by 2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 82.42. however, the company has experienced a -2.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/24/23 that Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

EMN’s Market Performance

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has experienced a -2.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.11% drop in the past month, and a -1.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for EMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.02% for EMN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $92 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMN reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for EMN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EMN, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

EMN Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.92. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw 3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from McAlindon Julie A., who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $86.89 back on Feb 17. After this action, McAlindon Julie A. now owns 2,877 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $165,091 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Company stands at +7.53. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.