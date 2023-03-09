Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 58.98x.

The public float for DOCS is 115.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.68% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of DOCS was 1.62M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DOCS) stock’s latest price update

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 33.53. However, the company has experienced a -0.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DOCS’s Market Performance

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has seen a -0.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.17% decline in the past month and a -7.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for DOCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.96% for DOCS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOCS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DOCS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $29 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCS reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for DOCS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to DOCS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

DOCS Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -16.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.89. In addition, Doximity Inc. saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Cabral Timothy S, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Feb 15. After this action, Cabral Timothy S now owns 4,714 shares of Doximity Inc., valued at $262,500 using the latest closing price.

Cabral Timothy S, the Director of Doximity Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $32.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Cabral Timothy S is holding 4,714 shares at $325,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.