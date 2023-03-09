Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DHC is 1.71.

The public float for DHC is 236.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHC on March 09, 2023 was 5.27M shares.

DHC) stock’s latest price update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC)’s stock price has increased by 2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 1.85. However, the company has seen a 103.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DHC’s Market Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has experienced a 103.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 163.45% rise in the past month, and a 123.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.40% for DHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 93.71% for DHC stock, with a simple moving average of 44.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DHC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DHC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DHC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

DHC Trading at 128.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.00%, as shares surge +165.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +200.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHC rose by +103.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0346. In addition, Diversified Healthcare Trust saw 192.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHC

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.