DexCom Inc. (DXCM): A Technical Analysis

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 140.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is $132.74, which is $17.25 above the current market price. The public float for DXCM is 384.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXCM on March 09, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)’s stock price has increased by 2.44 compared to its previous closing price of 112.74. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Dexcom Stock Soars on Earnings and Revenue Beat

DXCM’s Market Performance

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has seen a -4.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.47% gain in the past month and a -1.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for DXCM stock, with a simple moving average of 19.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $121 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXCM reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for DXCM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DXCM, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

DXCM Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.62. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw 1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Leach Jacob Steven, who sale 18,144 shares at the price of $114.74 back on Mar 06. After this action, Leach Jacob Steven now owns 281,089 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $2,081,822 using the latest closing price.

Dolan Matthew Vincent, the SVP Corporate Strategy-Develop of DexCom Inc., sale 226 shares at $114.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Dolan Matthew Vincent is holding 26,536 shares at $25,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +11.73. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.