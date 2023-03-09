CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CBAY is at 0.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CBAY is $12.00, which is $2.67 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 80.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.47% of that float. The average trading volume for CBAY on March 09, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)’s stock price has increased by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 9.02. however, the company has experienced a 11.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CBAY’s stock has risen by 11.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.10% and a quarterly rise of 118.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.55% for CBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 109.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $9 based on the research report published on April 11th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBAY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for CBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CBAY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

CBAY Trading at 23.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +379.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 45.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from Shah Sujal, who purchase 51,301 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Jun 06. After this action, Shah Sujal now owns 171,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $100,037 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -110.60, with -57.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.