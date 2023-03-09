ConocoPhillips (COP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is above average at 7.37x. The 36-month beta value for COP is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COP is $136.29, which is $28.89 above than the current price. The public float for COP is 1.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of COP on March 09, 2023 was 6.34M shares.

COP) stock’s latest price update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 107.65. However, the company has experienced a 0.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/23 that ConocoPhillips in Talks to Sell Venezuelan Oil in U.S.

COP’s Market Performance

ConocoPhillips (COP) has seen a 0.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.24% decline in the past month and a -9.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for COP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for COP stock, with a simple moving average of -2.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $102 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COP reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for COP stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

COP Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.14. In addition, ConocoPhillips saw -9.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from WALKER R A, who purchase 4,800 shares at the price of $103.00 back on Feb 22. After this action, WALKER R A now owns 27,600 shares of ConocoPhillips, valued at $494,400 using the latest closing price.

WALKER R A, the Director of ConocoPhillips, purchase 1,200 shares at $103.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WALKER R A is holding 6,900 shares at $123,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for ConocoPhillips stands at +23.69. Equity return is now at value 38.00, with 19.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, ConocoPhillips (COP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.