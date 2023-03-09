Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is $42.74, which is $8.5 above the current market price. The public float for CMCSA is 4.16B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMCSA on March 09, 2023 was 20.97M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CMCSA) stock’s latest price update

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 36.19. However, the company has seen a -1.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMCSA’s Market Performance

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has experienced a -1.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.14% drop in the past month, and a 2.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for CMCSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.56% for CMCSA stock, with a simple moving average of -2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCSA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CMCSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMCSA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $50 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMCSA reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for CMCSA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CMCSA, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

CMCSA Trading at -5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.82. In addition, Comcast Corporation saw 2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of Comcast Corporation, valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of Comcast Corporation, sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+57.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corporation stands at +4.42. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.