Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLF is 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLF is $21.72, which is -$0.28 below the current price. The public float for CLF is 508.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLF on March 09, 2023 was 11.17M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CLF) stock’s latest price update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF)’s stock price has increased by 1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 20.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Steel Maker Cleveland-Cliffs Beats Wall Street Earnings Estimates. The Stock Falls.

CLF’s Market Performance

CLF’s stock has fallen by -0.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.97% and a quarterly rise of 34.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for CLF stock, with a simple moving average of 21.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLF stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLF in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $21 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLF reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $13.60. The rating they have provided for CLF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CLF, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

CLF Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLF fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.67. In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. saw 31.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLF starting from Taylor Douglas C, who sale 42,000 shares at the price of $21.25 back on Mar 07. After this action, Taylor Douglas C now owns 118,469 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., valued at $892,576 using the latest closing price.

GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA, the Director of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., sale 8,700 shares at $22.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA is holding 87,353 shares at $197,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.46 for the present operating margin

+9.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stands at +5.79. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.