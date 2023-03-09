Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CWAN stock has gone down by -9.60%, with a monthly decline of -24.44% and a quarterly plunge of -17.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.13% for CWAN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) is $19.88, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for CWAN is 58.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CWAN on March 09, 2023 was 438.98K shares.

CWAN) stock’s latest price update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN)’s stock price has decreased by -8.26 compared to its previous closing price of 16.11. However, the company has seen a -9.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWAN reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for CWAN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

CWAN Trading at -20.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -23.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.83. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. saw -21.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Cox James S, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $19.34 back on Feb 15. After this action, Cox James S now owns 36,063 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., valued at $193,432 using the latest closing price.

Durable Capital Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., sale 1,589 shares at $19.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Durable Capital Partners LP is holding 8,826,623 shares at $30,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.72 for the present operating margin

+70.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. stands at -2.63. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.