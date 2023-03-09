Cigna Corporation (CI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Cigna Corporation (CI) has seen a -4.48% decrease in the past week, with a -4.95% drop in the past month, and a -16.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for CI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.15% for CI stock, with a simple moving average of -6.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) Right Now?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CI is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CI is $353.65, which is $75.34 above the current price. The public float for CI is 293.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CI on March 09, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

CI) stock’s latest price update

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 279.32. but the company has seen a -4.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/22 that Cigna Raises Outlook as Sales Rise 2.2%

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $355 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $347, previously predicting the price at $318. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CI, setting the target price at $370 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

CI Trading at -9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $291.95. In addition, Cigna Corporation saw -17.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Jones Nicole S, who sale 663 shares at the price of $289.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Jones Nicole S now owns 37,888 shares of Cigna Corporation, valued at $191,607 using the latest closing price.

Neville Everett, the EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt. of Cigna Corporation, sale 454 shares at $289.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Neville Everett is holding 8,385 shares at $131,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Corporation stands at +3.70. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cigna Corporation (CI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.