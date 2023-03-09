Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has gone down by -1.07% for the week, with a -12.96% drop in the past month and a -20.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for EBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.78% for EBR stock, with a simple moving average of -23.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EBR is $12.26, which is $5.25 above the current market price. The public float for EBR is 2.02B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for EBR on March 09, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

EBR) stock’s latest price update

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR)’s stock price has increased by 2.87 compared to its previous closing price of 6.27. however, the company has experienced a -1.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EBR Trading at -13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.74. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw -18.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+67.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +15.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.