Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CENN is 1.51.

The public float for CENN is 161.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. On March 09, 2023, CENN’s average trading volume was 6.84M shares.

CENN) stock’s latest price update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN)’s stock price has decreased by -7.48 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CENN’s Market Performance

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a -11.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -42.50% decline in the past month and a -21.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.67% for CENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.15% for CENN stock, with a simple moving average of -57.21% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at -16.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5740. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw 5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.89 for the present operating margin

+2.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -191.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.