Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is $10.38, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for CCL is 1.03B, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCL on March 09, 2023 was 39.66M shares.

CCL) stock’s latest price update

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL)’s stock price has decreased by -3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 10.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/11/22 that Giant Fund Dumps Carnival Stock, Buys Snap, Warner Bros., and Baker Hughes

CCL’s Market Performance

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has seen a -0.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.29% decline in the past month and a 8.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for CCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.34% for CCL stock, with a simple moving average of 6.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCL reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for CCL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CCL, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

CCL Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 30.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival Corporation & plc, purchase 100,000 shares at $11.76 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 870,950 shares at $1,175,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. Equity return is now at value -71.70, with -11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.