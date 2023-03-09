CareDx Inc (CDNA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CareDx Inc (CDNA) by analysts is $16.33, which is $9.31 above the current market price. The public float for CDNA is 52.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.44% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CDNA was 1.43M shares.

CDNA) stock’s latest price update

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)’s stock price has increased by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 10.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CDNA’s Market Performance

CDNA’s stock has fallen by -0.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.45% and a quarterly drop of -18.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.53% for CareDx Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.44% for CDNA stock, with a simple moving average of -40.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CDNA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CDNA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $9 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to CDNA, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

CDNA Trading at -22.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.84%, as shares sank -32.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.70. In addition, CareDx Inc saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 2,819 shares at the price of $15.88 back on Mar 02. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 540,633 shares of CareDx Inc, valued at $44,758 using the latest closing price.

Seeto Reginald sale 8,488 shares at $15.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Seeto Reginald is holding 543,452 shares at $131,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareDx Inc stands at -23.81. Equity return is now at value -17.30, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, CareDx Inc (CDNA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.