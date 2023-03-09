Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has gone up by 27.41% for the week, with a 11.29% rise in the past month and a 6.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.09% for BBW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.00% for BBW stock, with a simple moving average of 39.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) Right Now?

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BBW is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BBW is $33.00, which is $6.69 above the current market price. The public float for BBW is 13.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.31% of that float. The average trading volume for BBW on March 09, 2023 was 257.40K shares.

BBW) stock’s latest price update

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW)’s stock price has increased by 27.84 compared to its previous closing price of 20.58. however, the company has experienced a 27.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBW

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for BBW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2017.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BBW, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

BBW Trading at 13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW rose by +25.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.21. In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. saw 10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from Clark Maxine, who sale 3,856 shares at the price of $25.02 back on Feb 02. After this action, Clark Maxine now owns 11,647 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., valued at $96,481 using the latest closing price.

John Sharon Price, the President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., sale 24,842 shares at $22.90 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that John Sharon Price is holding 493,590 shares at $569,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.10 for the present operating margin

+52.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stands at +11.49. Equity return is now at value 53.90, with 19.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.