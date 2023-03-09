Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX)’s stock price has increased by 7.74 compared to its previous closing price of 1.68. however, the company has experienced a -3.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/11/22 that IBM, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Rivian, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) is $3.00, which is $4.94 above the current market price. The public float for BDTX is 34.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDTX on March 09, 2023 was 138.81K shares.

BDTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has seen a -3.21% decrease in the past week, with a -40.66% drop in the past month, and a 5.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.77% for BDTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.13% for BDTX stock, with a simple moving average of -24.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDTX

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to BDTX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

BDTX Trading at -25.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares sank -33.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2470. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. saw 0.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from Ni Fang, who purchase 36,363 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Dec 22. After this action, Ni Fang now owns 125,389 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., valued at $46,596 using the latest closing price.

Ni Fang purchase 20,000 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Ni Fang is holding 89,026 shares at $25,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -45.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.